Sony comes together to celebrate Astro Bot

In a repeat of long-standing tradition within the wider company, the teams behind various PlayStation Studios franchises have come together to celebrate the release of Sony's latest flagship title, Astro Bot.

What makes this gesture particularly sweet is the inclusion of many of Sony's iconic characters within the Astro Bot game, so seeing developers such as Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch reciprocate the effort put into a title that has embraced and celebrated their creativity is, I think, quite lovely.