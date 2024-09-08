English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Astro Bot

Sony comes together to celebrate Astro Bot

Studios whose characters feature in the game have joined in on the fun of the release.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In a repeat of long-standing tradition within the wider company, the teams behind various PlayStation Studios franchises have come together to celebrate the release of Sony's latest flagship title, Astro Bot.

What makes this gesture particularly sweet is the inclusion of many of Sony's iconic characters within the Astro Bot game, so seeing developers such as Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch reciprocate the effort put into a title that has embraced and celebrated their creativity is, I think, quite lovely.

Astro Bot

Related texts

0
Astro BotScore

Astro Bot
REVIEW. Written by Ketil Skotte

The stage is set for Astro's big breakthrough, and the little robot certainly lives up to expectations.



Loading next content