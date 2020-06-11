Sony closes its show by unveiling the PlayStation 5

You're watching Advertisements

Sony only went and dropped the mic tonight with a big hardware reveal, showing off the sleek new lines of the PlayStation 5 while also confirming a digital edition of the console (as it doesn't have to accommodate a disc-drive, it's slightly slimmer down one side). The futuristic sandwich design is certainly eye-catching, with its sweeping white curves running either side of a black core.

We also got a look at some of the peripherals set to be released around the same time as the console. Much like with the PS4, there's going to be a camera (it's simply called HD Camera) available at launch, and the white-on-black design continues with the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.

Naturally, we got another good look at the DualSense controller, but there's a charging station on the horizon too. There was also a Media Remote on display, which will be a nice touch for those who like to use their console as a media device and not just for gaming.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan closed out the show by calling the PS5 "our most striking console design yet", and we have to agree with him (for better and for worse). He also teased us just a little by admitting that "we have tons more to share."

After tonight's performance, we can't wait.