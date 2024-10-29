Sony closes Firewalk and Neon Koi, and cancels Concord for good

HQ

It's game over for Concord, as Sony has confirmed that Firewalk Studios has been closed, and the game won't be revived in any way. Firewalk is joined by Neon Koi, another Sony owned studio permanently closing.

Hermen Hulst, PlayStation co-CEO, send an email to employees, later published on their official website. On it, he confirms that Concord, despite having been given a second chance after their premature closure last September, after just two weeks on sale, has been cancelled for good.

"Regarding Firewalk, as announced in early September, certain aspects of Concord were exceptional, but others did not land with enough players, and as a result we took the game offline."

"We have spent considerable time these past few months exploring all our options. After much thought, we have determined the best path forward is to permanently sunset the game and close the studio. I want to thank all of Firewalk for their craftsmanship, creative spirit and dedication."

Concord is dead, and so is Firewalk, the talented studio behind it

Hulst goes on saying how competitive the PvP first person shooter space is, and admits they didn't hit their targets with the title. And while he believes in the benefits of "embracing creative experimentation and developing new IP", the harsh reality is that the the priority is to grow "through sustainable financials, especially in a challenged economic".

"We will take the lessons learned from Concord and continue to advance our live service capabilities to deliver future growth in this area."

Concord's makers Firewalk was one of the most promising new teams at SIE, founded in 2018 by Destiny veterans Ryan Ellis, Tony Hsu and Elena Siegman, and later bought by Sony, with the hopes, now crushed, of having their very own Overwatch.