Sony closes trailer's comment sections for family games following widespread criticism

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The outrage over Sony's decision to phase out physical games doesn't seem to have subsided yet, and their social media channels are still flooded with angry users. Now, indie developer EatPantGames is pointing out that Sony's decision affects them as well, and undoubtedly many others too.

The studio recently launched Teeto on PC, PlayStation, and Switch. PlayStation's official YouTube channel then decided to share Teeto's launch trailer, and in a post on X, the developer cheerfully notes that they quickly received over 400 comments and wondered "what people think of our game."

In a video, they show that the comments weren't particularly insightful. Virtually every single one was a rant directed at Sony.

The game is far from the only one affected, and Kotaku points out how Denshattack! (which was released this week) suffered the same fate with its launch trailer. They also report that, as a result, Sony has now closed the comment sections for so-called "family games" so that children won't have to see the scathing criticism.