Sony claims that Game Pass has 29 million subscribers

The constant jabs between Microsoft and Sony regarding the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard are continuing, thanks to a recent response from the former after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that it would be conducting an investigation into the deal.

As part of that response, Sony actually touched upon the two's competing subscription service offerings, Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, where Sony said that Game Pass has 29 million subscribers, which is "considerably" more than what PS Plus has.

"Microsoft already has a substantial lead in multi-game subscription services. Game Pass has 29 million subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and is expected to grow substantially in the future. The multi-game subscription tiers of PlayStation Plus considerably lag, with fewer than [?] the number of subscribers."

The exact amount that PS Plus lags behind isn't made clear, as it is blacked out on the document, which does suggest that it is by a lot.