Sony claims digital games cannot be owned

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Despite scathing criticism and a flood of negative media attention, Sony appears to be standing its ground and will discontinue physical games in January 2028. After that, only digital purchases will be available, which will limit consumers' ability to shop where prices are lowest and offer them less protection for the future, since digitally owned PlayStation games essentially have no future protection at all.

Now, Game File (via Insider Gaming) reports that Sony, in a court hearing after being accused of failing to comply with California's Digital Goods Law, has stated that digital games cannot be owned. They explain their position as follows:

"As Plaintiffs admit, Section 1 of the SPLA likewise explains that "The Software is licensed to you, not sold." This makes sense. In the digital age, it is not plausible to allege that reasonable consumers believed they were obtaining 'ownership' of a digital game. Were that the case, then Plaintiff Edward Heycock would not have been able to obtain the game Resident Evil Requiem on February 25, 2026, for $69.99 from the PlayStation Store after Plaintiff Jason Mendoza had obtained Resident Evil Requiem on February 14, 2026, because Mr. Mendoza, not Sony, would have owned it then."

We'll likely have reason to revisit this, but it appears that this is a decision Sony intends to fight for.