Sony claims 30% of active PS5 monthly users never used a PS4

As part of a company presentation discussing its results for the latest financial quarter, Sony revealed that nearly 30% of the PS5's monthly active users, are consumers who have never used a PS4.

The company believes this is proof of it acquiring new users. This may seem strange, considering in terms of sales numbers the PS4 remains hugely ahead of its successor. But, Sony defines its monthly active users as "an estimated total number of unique accounts that played games or used services on the PlayStation Network during the last month of the quarter."

Because this refers to unique accounts that played games rather than purchased an individual console, it could be that many of these new users are just secondary accounts created by players for family members and friends, for example.

With PS5 supply shortages finally at an end, perhaps we will see a lot more new users coming to the console without some wordplay from Sony making it look like there are way more people coming to the PS5 than there were those who used a PS4.

Thanks, VGC.