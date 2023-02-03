Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony claims 30% of active PS5 monthly users never used a PS4

The gaming giant believes this is proof it is acquiring new gamers.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As part of a company presentation discussing its results for the latest financial quarter, Sony revealed that nearly 30% of the PS5's monthly active users, are consumers who have never used a PS4.

The company believes this is proof of it acquiring new users. This may seem strange, considering in terms of sales numbers the PS4 remains hugely ahead of its successor. But, Sony defines its monthly active users as "an estimated total number of unique accounts that played games or used services on the PlayStation Network during the last month of the quarter."

Because this refers to unique accounts that played games rather than purchased an individual console, it could be that many of these new users are just secondary accounts created by players for family members and friends, for example.

With PS5 supply shortages finally at an end, perhaps we will see a lot more new users coming to the console without some wordplay from Sony making it look like there are way more people coming to the PS5 than there were those who used a PS4.

Thanks, VGC.

Sony claims 30% of active PS5 monthly users never used a PS4


Loading next content