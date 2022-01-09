Sony claims 2022 MiniLED models almost eliminate blooming and zone shapes

HQ

Using MiniLED should in theory yield fantastic contrast and extremely high peak brightness, however, due to the powerful LED's, Sony points out that the shape of each MiniLED can be somewhat visible, and that most competition uses a simple algorithm to simply reduced brightness, eliminating blooming and to some extent the visible shape of the light source, but also getting a darker picture.

Sony claims their XR Backlight MaserDrive processing can intelligently control the light source, making the light source shapes invisible, while maintaining a high level of brightness and eliminating blooming - a very widespread problem for most MiniLED's, often being a even bigger problem than what zone array based TV's are struggling with. If this turns out to be true, Sony has overcome one of the main problems of using MiniLED's.

The X95K and Z9K models are the top of the line, but tech specs on the number of MiniLED's are currently unknown, and so are local prices, however, Sony did promise Gamereactor to provide these "soon".

Due to Sony's strange way of measuring brightness, anywhere between 2000-4000 nits peak brightness is to be expected from the Z9K top model. The X95K has also been given the "X-Wide Angle", which increases the viewing angle, but gives up on contrast. A rather disputed feature on previous models.

Expect full HDMI 2.1 support to go along with your PlayStation 5, and "Acoustic Multi-Audio" which features the tweeter in the frame pointing directly at the user, with midrange and woofers at the bottom. This should provide a substantial boost in audio quality.