Sony chief financial officer doesn't think it has enough IP

According to Sony's chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki, the company doesn't have enough IP. Totoki believes that's one of the main challenges facing Sony today, as gaining IP is a vital step in growing the brand and its recognition.

"Whether it's for games, films or anime, we don't have that much IP that we fostered from the beginning," he told the Financial Times. "We're lacking the early phase (of IP) and that's an issue for us."

He also noted Sony is usually better at finding an audience for content that's already become popular in its home market. Online, this has obviously led to a lot of people immediately looking at games and seeing the IP that Sony has shelved for decades.

"PlayStation has abandoned all there mascots and original ips lol," wrote RPGesusgoingin on X/Twitter. It seems a lot of people share the same sentiment, believing Sony has the IP available, it just doesn't use it. Do you agree?