Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony CEO isn't sure cloud gaming is the future

He believes the "technical difficulties are high."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida doesn't believe that cloud gaming will become the new norm in gaming, at least for a while.

Speaking with the Financial Times, Yoshida said: "I think cloud itself is an amazing business model, but when it comes to games, the technical difficulties are high. There will be challenges to cloud gaming, but we want to take on those challenges."

It doesn't look like he's giving up completely on the cloud, rather it seems Yoshida is being more realistic about when we could see the business model come to gaming as more than just a niche feature.

Sony is still likely a ways off from launching its own service for streaming games, but with many looking forward to cloud gaming as the future, it'll have to jump in at some point.

What do you think? Is cloud gaming the future?

Sony CEO isn't sure cloud gaming is the future


Loading next content