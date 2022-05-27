Sony celebrates Days of Play with lower prices on PlayStation Store

HQ

Between May 25 and June 8, Sony is celebrating what it calls Days of Play, and it's between these days that prices on the PlayStation Store will be slashed on a number of interesting titles.

The list of discounted games is long, but some of the games that are up for grabs at better prices include Mortal Kombat 11, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Final Fantasy VII Remake and The Last of Us: Part II to name a few.

It should also be possible to pick up cheaper hardware in the form of controllers and other bits and bobs via Sony's own official sites, so it obviously doesn't hurt to cast an eye over the deals to possibly find something to bargain for.

Here are just a few discounted games that might be worth checking out.

