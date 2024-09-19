Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation with limited edition consoles

HQ

Sony is getting ready to celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary, and is doing so with a collection of PlayStation devices and accessories in the same classic grey shade as the console that started their video game journey in 1994. The edition will be very limited, so it's first come, first served.

No more than 12,300 units of the PlayStation 5 Pro model will be available for purchase, with each unit engraved with a number that "represents the month and date of the first PlayStation console launch". In addition to the Pro, you will also be able to choose between a regular PlayStation 5, PlayStation Portal, and controllers.

You can read more about all this on the PlayStation Blog, and check out the pictures of these beautiful things below.