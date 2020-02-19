Sony cancels PAX East attendance due to coronavirus concerns

PAX East is set to begin shortly, next week, in fact, and one of the more major presences at the show was supposed to be Sony, bringing a playable version of the much-anticipated game The Last of Us: Part II. Now, however, Sony has announced that it will not be attending due to coronavirus concerns:

"Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as "novel coronavirus"). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern"

With this, Sony joins the long line of developers to opt-out of attending major gaming events, manufacturers slowing down production and event organisers cancelling entire events.

Naughty Dog chimed in on the attendance cancellation on Twitter: "We're so sad to have to miss PAX East! We were really looking forward to meeting you and seeing your reactions to the demo. Although we know this makes the wait until May 29 a bit harder, we appreciate your understanding. Don't worry, we'll have more to share closer to launch".

To hell with you, coronavirus.