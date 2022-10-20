Sony blocks Call of Duty from being on Game Pass

HQ

There's been a flurry of activity around Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal, most notably from Sony, who has expressed concerns about future games from the studio and whether or not they will be on PlayStation. However, in a report published as part of the CMA's (The Competition and Markets Authority) review of the deal, it has emerged that Sony themselves are responsible for preventing Call of Duty from being available on Xbox. Well, Game Pass anyway.

This is because of a previous agreement between Activision and Sony, which may end up meaning there will be several, several years before any Call of Duty games will be available on Game Pass.

"The agreement between Activision Blizzard and Sony includes restrictions on the ability of Activision Blizzard to place Call of Duty titles on Game Pass for a number of years".

Sad for all Game Pass subscribers, to say the least, and we fail to see how money used this way leads to more entertainment for PlayStation gamers. No decision from the CMA on the whole deal has yet emerged, and it is expected to take a long time before this is settled.

What do you think about the current situation?

Thanks VGC