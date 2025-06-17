Sony blames fierce competition for Concord fiasco, describes Marathon as innovative and engaging

HQ

Much can be said (and has been said) about Concord. One of the biggest flops in gaming history, costing Sony hundreds of million of dollars. But according to Sony boss Hermen Hulst, the primary reason for the game's failure was not its price or rather uninspiring design, which is generally what most players primarily criticised.

No, the flop was entirely due to the market simply being too tough, the competition too fierce, something that Sony intends not to repeat with Marathon, its next big live service game.

"A hyper-competitive segment of the market"

This is how Hulst described the failure during a conversation with investors, while assuring them that Marathon is, as he proclaimed, an innovative and deeply engaging game.

"A very bold, very innovative, and deeply engaging title"

This is despite the fact that Marathon exhibits many of the same problems as Concord, which has also been pointed out by those who have tested the game. Whether he is sugar-coating it for investors or actually believes his own words is difficult to say, but most of us probably agree that Marathon does not look like it will be a major success, judging by all the negative buzz from streamers and players.

Are you looking forward to Marathon, and what are your thoughts on the Sony boss' comments about Concord?