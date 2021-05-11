Sony believes that the supply struggle for PS5s will reach into 2022

You're watching Advertisements

A recent report has come out that has stated that Sony believes that it will continue to see a demand struggle for PlayStation 5 units all the way until 2022.

Detailed by Bloomberg, the report features a quote from the CFO Hiroki Totoki who has stated "I don't think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn't be able to catch up with demand."

Totoki continued, "We have sold more than 100 million units of the PlayStation 4 and considering our market share and reputation, I can't imagine demand dropping easily."

As we all know, it's been a challenge to get a PS5 ever since its launch back in November 2020, thanks to supply demand and issues with scalping. Despite the issues with supply, Sony has still managed to flog over 7.8 million PS5 units, a sales figure that actually managed to beat out the PS4 in the same period, unbelievably.

PlayStation fans shouldn't feel all gloomy however, as the Xbox Series X units have also been flying off the shelves, many ending up in the grasps of scalpers ever since its launch in November 2020.