Sony being sued after stopping third party stores from selling digital downloads

Two years ago, Sony stopped physical stores from selling digital download codes for games, which made the PlayStation Store the only place to buy digital games. According to a new Bloomberg report, this has now led to a class-action lawsuit from consumers who thinks this is a monopoly. The group explains their case:

"Sony's monopoly allows it to charge supracompetitive prices for digital Playstation games, which are significantly higher than their physical counterparts sold in a competitive retail market, and significantly higher than they would be in a competitive retail market for digital games,"

In the lawsuit, we can read that gamers now might have to pay 175% more for downloadable games compared to physical copies. We assume it is fairly unlikely that this will go anywhere, but what do you think of the practice to remove digital download codes from stores to better control the pricing?