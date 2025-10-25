Sony beats Nintendo in September console sales

HQ

Sony keeps going strong this generation and according to the latest statistics, the company has managed to sell 1.15 million Playstation 5 consoles last month. In other words, the now five year old console (yes, really) outperformed the Switch 2, even though it was by a hairs margin - with the latter selling 1.07 million consoles last month.

This means that lifetime sales of the Playstation 5 now exceeds 80 million units sold, compared to the albeit much newer Switch 2, which has thus far managed an impressive nine million in sales since it became available earlier this year. The third best selling console of September? That was actually the good old original Switch which managed just shy of 300 000 units sold. With a total tally of 151 million in lifetime sales.

In other words. The Playstation 5 remains the king of this console generation. Even though the Switch 2 keeps on selling well.

