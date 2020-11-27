Sony bans PS5 users who share their PlayStation Plus Collection

You're watching Advertisements

The PlayStation Plus Collection is a nice way for Sony to give PlayStation 5 gamers with a PlayStation Plus subscription an opportunity to get a collection of 20 games for their new console. But as with most free things, it can be abused. PlayStation 5 buyers have found out that they can log in other PlayStation 4 users to their new console and thus unlock these 20 games for last generation as well.

And as you might expect, some are already charging people money for this, and VGC lists an example of a person who has already made over £100 this way. But as this is not what Sony had in mind, they are now reportedly banning both PlayStation 5 users who are helping PlayStation 4 users get the 20 games and the PlayStation 4 users as well for two months.

But that is not half as bad as the fact that PlayStation 5 consoles used this way are being permanently blocked from the PlayStation network. Simply put, avoid trying to abuse the PlayStation Plus Collection and you'll be fine.