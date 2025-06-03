Sony backs down: Stellar Blade is no longer region locked

HQ

It seems that the discontent of all fans has paid off. Sony has seemingly come to its senses and completely scrapped the region lock for Stellar Blade to Steam and Epic Games Store. As previously reported, the game was initially unavailable in 132 countries for the PC launch on 11 June, which of course has made many people very upset. But this is no longer the case, provided you don't happen to live in Russia, North Korea or Syria where the game is still not available for purchase - 'damn'.

A demo of the game is also available for those who are keen to try it out and thankfully Stellar Blade doesn't require a Playstation Network account either. It's worth noting, however, that the PC version still uses Denuvo, and that's unlikely to change either. Either way, this is a clear victory for us gamers. Hooray!