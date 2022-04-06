Cookies

Sony asks Japanese stores to open PS5 boxes to deter scalpers

Sony has been doing it for a month, but as for whether it has been working has yet to be determined.

Although the supply and demand for the PlayStation 5 console is slowly but surely becoming more balanced, it is still not always possible to get hold of a console, and there is therefore a market for scalpers who resell hardware at a premium.

Sony is now using alternative strategies to deter these in Japan. According to Yahoo Japan, they have started sending out PlayStation 5 consoles to stores with a giant sticker on the box. The stores are then equipped with tools to remove it without leaving any marks.

And this has to be removed before each sale, while the customer watches. In this way, scalpers can no longer sell consoles as new, as they will look opened and have damaged boxes where the sticker was. This is something Sony has been doing for over a month, but whether it has had any effect is not yet known.

