Sony announces the requirements to play God of War: Ragnarök on PC

God of War: Ragnarök is preparing its final assault to conquer Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 19, and that means if you want to join Kratos and Atreus in this new adventure through the Nine Realms, you'll have to see if your PC can handle it.

Sony released the graphical requirements at all levels a few minutes ago, and the truth is that they're not as demanding as you might think. Even those with a PC that's six or seven years old will be able to try and run it on Minimal, while only a wealthy few will be able to aim for Ultra, which requires an Nvidia 4070 Ti or higher.

Perhaps most prohibitively expensive will be the storage space, requiring a generous 190GB SSD. Oh, and in case you were wondering: Yes, also a PlayStation Network account to link to the digital platform.

Check out the requirements table below - will you be playing God of War: Ragnarök on PC next month?