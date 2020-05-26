Cookies

The Last of Us: Part II

Sony announces The Last of Us: Part II stream for tomorrow

Get ready to see more of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us sequel tomorrow as new content will be shown during a planned live stream.

We're less than a month away from the release of The Last of Us: Part II, and you can really tell Sony has revved up the marketing engine with new content and reveals on an almost daily basis. Now, Sony has another thing planned.

Tomorrow at 9 pm BST, Naughty Dog and Sony will stream 20 minutes of content from The Last of Us: Part II, of which almost half of it is supposed to be new material. We assume it will be spoiler-free and they also add that we should not expect anything regarding Playstation 5.

Will you check this one out, or do you prefer to know as little as possible?

The Last of Us: Part II

