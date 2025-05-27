Sony announces PS Plus games for June and some bonus titles for the Game Catalog

HQ

As part of the Days of Play promotion, Sony has announced earlier than usual the PlayStation Plus Games for June 2025, that will be made available to every subscriber, from PlayStation Essential, Extra or Premium. This time, there will be four games as part of the monthly games, meaning that if you claim them during the month of June (starting on June 3) you will be able to keep them on your collection.

Those games are:



NBA 2K25 (available June 3)



Alone in the Dark (2024)(available June 3)



Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (available June 3)



Destiny 2: The Final Shape (available May 28)



Bonus games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Besides those four monthly games, Sony is adding a few bonus games on the PS Plus Game Catalog, in addition to the regular Game Catalog content drops expected mid-June.

There will be four games available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers:



Another Crab's Treasure (available May 29, only PS5)



Skull and Bones (available June 2, only PS5)



Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (available June 4)



Grand Theft Auto III (available June 10)



And two additional games for PS Plus Premium (or Deluxe in some regions) subscribers, all of them available from June 5:



Myst



Riven



PS Plus Premium subscribers will also be able to play some Game Trials from May 28: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Sid Meier's Civilization VII.

Remember that there will be a lot of offers and promotions on PlayStation 5 games, subscriptions, even hardware, between June 3 and June 11.