Sony announces PS Plus games for July 2025 as the service turns 15

Sony has announced the new PlayStation Plus Games for July 2025, in a special date, as the service celebrates 15 years. PS Plus was launched on June 29, 2010. Naturally, PS3 players weren't happy that they would have to pay to play online, so Sony thought of "gifting" each month a few games. With time, the service evolved into a full game catalogue similar to Game Pass, divided in three tiers (Essential, Extra, Premium).

Netx month, PS Plus subscribers on all three tiers will be able to claim three games, headlined by Diablo IV (funnily enough, an Activison Blizzard title, owned now by Microsoft). Players on PS4 with PS Plus will also be able to claim Diablo 4 and keep it for free as long as they have an active subscription.

The three games, available to claim between July 1 and August 4 2025, are:



Diablo IV (PS5 and PS4)



The King of Fighters XV (PS5 and PS4)



Jusant (PS5)



However, there's more. As part of the 15th anniversary celebrations, Sony will ofer other perks, including new Game Trials for WWE 2K25 and Monster Hunter Wilds (only for PS Plus Premium), discounts on Sony Pictures Core movies and an exclusive sale between June 27 and 29, and a free online multiplayer weekend this weekend so that everyone without a PS Plus subscription can play online.