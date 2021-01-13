Sony announces new streaming service for movies

You're watching Advertisements

The Consumer Electronics Show is running online this year, but that hasn't prevented plenty of interesting announcements. One of them, comes from Sony which has now revealed that they are about to start their own streaming service for movies and TV series, called Bravia Core.

Initially, it will only be available on Sony's own TV models in the Bravia series and it seems like quality will be one of the main selling points as it offers a high bitrate. Bravia Core will offer entertainment published by Sony that will be streamed with their own Pure Stream technology, which they claim offers lossless quality equal to a UHD-movie with up to 80Mbps.

If Bravia Core will be released for more platforms in the future is unknown, as is the pricing. Do you think Sony's new service can be your replacement for Netflix?