Sony announces new PlayStation 5 controller

We know a lot of you PlayStation players have expressed a wish to get something similar to the Xbox Elite Controller, and clearly Sony has listened. During the Gamescom Opening Night Live show, a controller called Edge was just announced.
It has replaceable components, adjustable triggers and a whole lot of more features. The presentation was fairly short though, and we don't have release date or price tag, but will get back to you as soon as we get this.