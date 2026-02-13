Sony announces new and weird additions to the PlayStation Plus catalog in 2026

HQ

Sony's State of Play had plenty of announcements, from the new God of War to Castlevania, Marathon, John Wick, Rev Noir, Silent Hill Townfall... Sony also used the event to showcase the upcoming titles to be offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers, starting with one that leaked hours before.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be added to the Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium on February 17, a little over two years since the game launched on PS5.

Sony also revealed new classic titles to be added to the PS Plus Premium catalog: Tekken Dark Resurrection, the PSP game released in 2005, will be included in March.

And in May, Time Crisis, the PS1 version of the popular arcade machine, will be added to the PS Plus Premium catalog, with a version that will feature gyro controls with the Dualsense in PS4 or Dualshock 4 in PS4.

Finally, Sony also confirmed that Big Walk, a cooperative multiplayer open world game filled with puzzles and fun things to discover, will launch as one of PS Plus monthly games (for Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers) sometime in 2026.

Are you excited about the upcoming titles to be released in the classics catalog for PlayStation Plus Prermium?