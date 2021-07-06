Sony announces major PlayStation stream on Thursday

As you probably remember, Sony was never a part of E3 this year, and it was widely believed that they would have a separate event themselves this summer to reveal what we can expect for PlayStation this fall. Now this stream has been announced.

Sony confirms that a new livestream will kick off at 23:00 on July 8. Amongst other things, we'll get a closer look at Deathloop with gameplay, and we're also promised exciting indie stuff. Sony also says specifically there will be third-party games from major publishers shown as well. All in all, it sounds like a jam-packed stream with a lot of exciting content that will run for about 30 minutes.

Surely something to look forward to. What do you expect to see?