English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony announces major PlayStation stream on Thursday

It will include an in-depth look at Deathloop.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As you probably remember, Sony was never a part of E3 this year, and it was widely believed that they would have a separate event themselves this summer to reveal what we can expect for PlayStation this fall. Now this stream has been announced.

Sony confirms that a new livestream will kick off at 23:00 on July 8. Amongst other things, we'll get a closer look at Deathloop with gameplay, and we're also promised exciting indie stuff. Sony also says specifically there will be third-party games from major publishers shown as well. All in all, it sounds like a jam-packed stream with a lot of exciting content that will run for about 30 minutes.

Surely something to look forward to. What do you expect to see?

Sony announces major PlayStation stream on Thursday


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy