Not being at E3 doesn't mean that Sony won't have any news to share. A prime example of this is the announcement of a Horizon Forbidden West stream for Thursday (May 27, 23:00 CEST), in which we'll get to take a closer look at the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

We're promised 20 minutes, of which 14 minutes will be gameplay. Horizon Forbidden West still doesn't have an official release date, but plans are to launch it this year for PlayStation 4 and 5.