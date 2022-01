HQ

Via the PlayStation blog, Sony has just announced a new livestream. This time Gran Turismo 7 will be the focus, and according to the post, we can look forward to "just over 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details" from the upcoming racing title.

As usual, you'll be able to see it on YouTube and it starts 22:00 GMT / 23:00 CET on February 2. We will of course cover everything from it if you haven't got time to watch it.