Sony announces God of War 20th anniversary controller for PlayStation 5

Kratos has entertained us through no less than four different console generations, and this year celebrates 20 years as Sony's toughest gaming mascot. During the Sony stream, it was confirmed that this will be celebrated in style.

Unfortunately not with a new game (which we and everyone else had hoped for), but with a stylish controller. Associate art director Dela Longfish from Santa Monica Studio comments:

"In honor of God of War's 20th anniversary this year, we were thrilled by the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with a new DualSense controller design.

"When we were deciding how best to embody the series, we immediately thought the form of the controller lent itself perfectly to Kratos' omega tattoo. No matter which God of War game you're playing, the shape of his red ink against the gray of his ash-covered skin is one of the most iconic elements of Kratos' look across both Greek and Norse sagas. Our team made sure to represent both of these key tones in the color selection for the controller to make every aspect an authentic homage to the design that has defined Kratos for over two decades."

The controller is limited edition, so be sure to reserve one when pre-orders start on October 3.