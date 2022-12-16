Sony announces five PS VR2 launch titles from Japanese developers

Dansk
Along with announcing that Resident Evil Village VR will be available as a free DLC at the launch of the PS VR2, Sony has revealed five other launch titles for the upcoming VR headset all coming from Japanese studios.
The games cover a wide array of genres and really showcase how the VR space often provides room for creativity and experimentation.
All the titles will be released on February 23, 2023 alongside the PS VR2.