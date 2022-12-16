Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sony announces five PS VR2 launch titles from Japanese developers

Including a remake of a PS2 classic.

Along with announcing that Resident Evil Village VR will be available as a free DLC at the launch of the PS VR2, Sony has revealed five other launch titles for the upcoming VR headset all coming from Japanese studios.

The games cover a wide array of genres and really showcase how the VR space often provides room for creativity and experimentation.


  • Fantasvision 202X - A remake of a PS2 puzzle game from 2000

  • Altair Breaker - A multiplayer sword fighting game

  • The Tale of Onogoro - A co-op action adventure game set in feudal Japan

  • Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat! - A rhythm game based on the popular virtual YouTuber

  • Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - A detective game seemingly lifting is plot straight from Minority Report

All the titles will be released on February 23, 2023 alongside the PS VR2.

Fantasvision 202X and Altair Breaker.
The Tale of Onogoro, Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat! and Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate.


