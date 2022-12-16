Sony announces five PS VR2 launch titles from Japanese developers

HQ

Along with announcing that Resident Evil Village VR will be available as a free DLC at the launch of the PS VR2, Sony has revealed five other launch titles for the upcoming VR headset all coming from Japanese studios.

The games cover a wide array of genres and really showcase how the VR space often provides room for creativity and experimentation.



Fantasvision 202X - A remake of a PS2 puzzle game from 2000



Altair Breaker - A multiplayer sword fighting game



The Tale of Onogoro - A co-op action adventure game set in feudal Japan



Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat! - A rhythm game based on the popular virtual YouTuber



Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - A detective game seemingly lifting is plot straight from Minority Report



All the titles will be released on February 23, 2023 alongside the PS VR2.

Fantasvision 202X and Altair Breaker.