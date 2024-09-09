Sony announces a presentation tomorrow: Time to meet PS5 Pro

HQ

As we get closer and closer to autumn and the holiday sales campaign (I know, it sounds a bit crazy when we're just starting September) rumours of a PlayStation 5 Pro unveiling from Sony and PlayStation have been popping up almost every week. But today we can now say it's official.

According to the official PlayStation blog post, it will be Mark Cerny himself, Lead Architect of the PS5, who will be giving a nine-minute technical presentation tomorrow 10 September at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. It will be a presentation focused on PS5 and gaming innovations, so we'll finally know the details about the new model and, hopefully, features, release date and price.

You can follow the stream on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, and you'll also find instant coverage on Gamereactor, of course.