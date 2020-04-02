Sony announces $100 million COVID-19 Global Relief Fund

Sony Corporation has released a statement informing us about the creation of the "Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19", a fund for charitable aid with $100 million destined to help those around the world affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The main goal of the fund is to provide support in three different areas: assistance to individuals engaged in frontline medical care, support for children and educators who are currently working remotely, and help for creatives in the entertainment industry who have been impacted by the spread of the virus.

A chunk of the donation will go to various NGOs, such as UNICEF or Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), that need medical resources and funding for their investigations into preventing the contagion from spreading again in the future, as well as finding a cure.

Regarding education, Sony will try to provide technology so that children can continue studying from home and so that this break in their schooling doesn't affect them too adversely.

Lastly, for the creative community, such as musicians, designers or entertainers, Sony will try and find ways to support them as they recover from the cancellation of events or activities.

Sony Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said:

"Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and extends its sympathies to all those who have been impacted. We will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community."

These are not the first steps taken by the Japanese company regarding the pandemic, and as Waypoint's Patrick Klepek notes, PlayStation employees in NA and Europe will continue to work from home until at least April 30 and will receive their salary whether they can do their work remotely or not.

Without a doubt, solidarity is appreciated at the moment, and we hope that more companies in the video game industry can join initiatives like these.