Elden Ring

Sony and Tencent bought a good portion of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware

About 15% each.

For quite some time there have been rumours about Sony's intention to buy FromSoftware. The developer is mostly known for their Dark Souls games, and lately Elden Ring. Now Sony has indeed bought another good portion of the Elden Ring developer alongside Chinese tech giant Tencent.

FromSoftware is owned by Kadokawa Corporation, and they have now announced, that 261.2 million euros worth of FromSoftware's shares have been made available, and they are being divided between Sony and Tencent.

Sixjoy Hong Kong Limited (owned by Tencent) now owns 16.25%, and Sony Interactive Entertainment owns 14.09% of FromSoftware. This means that the main share holder (69.66%) is still Kadokawa Corporation.

FromSoftware intends to use this money to make better and new games, and also to expand into game publishing.

"For strengthening FromSoftware's capabilities to create and develop game IP --- For establishing a framework that allows expansion of the scope of FromSoftware's own publishing in the global market"

Elden Ring
Thanks, Pelaaja

