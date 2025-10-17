Sony and Tencent almost worked together on a The Last of Us game

HQ

It has been five years since we've seen a properly new entry in The Last of Us games, and it doesn't look like Naughty Dog will be delivering a third game anytime soon as they work on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. In the meantime, though, Sony could have given Tencent a crack at the IP.

That's according to a new report via The Game Post, which in diving into court documents and statements given regarding the current case against Tencent's Light of Motiram revealed a collaboration was almost reached between Sony and the Chinese giant.

Olivier Courtemanche, head of mobile at PlayStation, had met with Tencent representatives, including those at Aurora Studio (the developer of Light of Motiram), about a potential Horizon collaboration. That was swiftly denied, but Tencent didn't give up. Later on in the year, Courtemanche was again invited for a presentation, but this time it was for a collaboration on The Last of Us. Sony was interested in this, but when they got to the presentation, Aurora Studio had prepared what looked like more Horizon-inspired art and assets.

The two walked away from any potential collaboration, and then Light of Motiram came about. It's interesting to know that PlayStation was interested in a team that wasn't Naughty Dog developing The Last of Us. It's unlikely that it would have given us the next step in Ellie's journey, but possible we could have got another story set in the same world.