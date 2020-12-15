Sony and Microsoft refuses to refund Cyberpunk 2077 for many gamers

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday we reported that Sony has allowed some users to get a refund for the fundamentally broken console version of Cyberpunk 2077. But not all purchasers have been lucky enough to do so and with more gamers trying their luck to get a refund from Sony, most seem to have been refused.

In a lengthy thread on Resetera several users say they have been denied a refund, even though Sony's broken products rules warrant it and CD Projekt Red themselves urges disappointed people to get their money back. Unfortunately, the same thing seems to be true from Microsoft as well, and currently, this means you are stuck with a broken and buggy game.

We do hope Sony and Microsoft will come to their senses and allow refunds if they want people to pre-order games in the future - or we suspect a whole lot might end up being way more careful in doing so.