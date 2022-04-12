Sony and Lego holding company invest $1 billion each into Epic Games

HQ

Epic Games has secured another round of funding, $2 billion worth to be exact. Coming from Sony Group Corporation and KIRKBI, the holding company that owns The Lego Group, both parties have committed $1 billion each into Epic.

As for the reason for the investment round, in the announcement post, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney stated, "This investment will accelerate our work to build the metaverse and create spaces where players can have fun with friends, brands can build creative and immersive experiences and creators can build a community and thrive."

To add to this, KIRKBI's CEO Søren Thorup Sørensen said, "A proportion of our investments is focused on trends we believe will impact the future world that we and our children will live in."

Last of all, president and CEO of the Sony Group Corporation Kenichiro Yoshida stated, "We are also confident that Epic's expertise, including their powerful game engine, combined with Sony's technologies, will accelerate our various efforts such as the development of new digital fan experiences in sports and our virtual production initiatives."

With this investment in mind, the valuation of Epic Games now sees the company worth £31.5 billion.