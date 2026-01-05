Sony and Honda have rolled off the first Afeela EV's from the production line

HQ

Afeela was originally unnanounced alongside PlayStation-related announcements at Sony's CES presentation quite a few years ago. Afterward, they partnered with Honda, now under the banner "Sony-Honda Mobility" (or SHM), and the series of cars themselves are called "Afeela".

In a new video, the very first production models of the Afeela 1, is confirmed to have rolled off the production line in Ohio recently, meaning the brand is one step closer to actually delivering models in the near future.

"We will ensure that all integrated functions installed in the vehicle operate completely as designed to deliver the experience promised by AFEELA. We will provide not only technology but also the highest reliability. This is our commitment to our customers," says Product Quality boss Susan Dulik.

The 1 will arrive with around 400 horsepower, a 91kWh battery, 150kW charging, and spec-wise it looks pretty unremarkable. However Sony has packed 18 cameras, a LiDAR module, nine radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and more. It will also feature built-in Remote Play functionality for PS5 users.

It's currently unclear when the Afeela 1 will ship, but it seems to be closing in.