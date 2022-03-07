Sony and Honda are working together to build a line of EVs

HQ

Sony and Honda have agreed to a new deal that will see the pair working together to design and sell a range of new electric vehicles. The aim of the deal will see the two companies leaning on one another to ship new EVs by 2025, with Honda in charge of designing, manufacturing, and marketing the cars, and with Sony building the mobility service platform that the cars will operate with.

Speaking about the deal in a press release, Sony Group Corporation's president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida stated.

"Sony's Purpose is to 'fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology.' Through this alliance with Honda, which has accumulated extensive global experience and achievements in the automobile industry over many years and continues to make revolutionary advancements in this field, we intend to build on our vision to 'make the mobility space an emotional one,' and contribute to the evolution of mobility centered around safety, entertainment and adaptability."

This move also comes after Honda had previously announced its intention to have a complete EV line-up by 2040.