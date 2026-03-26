Sony and Honda are officially dropping their PlayStation-centric Afeela EV plans

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Sony and Honda's ambitious "PlayStation car" is no more. The companies have officially pulled the plug on the Afeela EV project, canceling both the planned sedan and its follow-up models before they ever reached customers, according to VGC.

The decision comes after a major strategic shift at Honda, which has begun scaling back its electric vehicle investments. That move effectively removed key technology and development support from the joint venture, leaving the project without a viable path forward.

Originally unveiled as a tech-heavy electric sedan, the Afeela 1 was positioned as a blend of automotive engineering and Sony's entertainment ecosystem. The car featured a dashboard packed with screens, advanced driver-assistance systems, and deep integration with PlayStation, including the ability to stream games via Remote Play and customize the interface with gaming-themed visuals.

What's even more shocking, is that Afeela received widespread news just this January at CES, severely hinting at a potential release in the not too distant future. The cancellation also wipes out a second planned model, an SUV that also was teased at CES 2026.