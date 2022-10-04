Sony and FromSoftware could work together on film adaptations of their games

HQ

PlayStation Productions is one of the newest areas in Sony's business model. Its film and TV series production company has already created works such as the Uncharted movie and has Gran Turismo, the Horizon: Zero Dawn series, and The Last of Us series in production for Netflix and HBO Max.

But now there may be one more project on the table, and not just a small one. It all stems from the deal struck a few weeks ago in which Sony and Tencent took a significant stake in FromSoftware, the Japanese studio known for action RPGs such as Sekiro, Bloodborne (a PS4 exclusive at the moment), Demon's Souls, the Dark Souls trilogy and the latest big hit, Elden Ring. And it seems that new possibilities have been addressed in that deal to cement a partnership between Sony and FromSoftware, taking their IPs beyond video games.

So said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, in an interview with Reuters. In that interview, when the subject of investment in the studio came up, Hulst said:

"You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost, but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities."

This can be taken to mean that Sony's production company is looking into bringing FromSoftware's franchises to film and television, something I'm sure game fans are looking forward to. For now, however, this is all just words and good intentions, and at the moment there's no record of any kind of script or anything of the sort. Perhaps that's the real reason for not yet releasing a new version of Bloodborne on PC or PlayStation 5?