Sony and Firewalk Studios publishing new multiplayer IP

Firewalk Studios and Sony has announced that they will publish the former's first game, which will be a multiplayer title. Firewalk Studios has a lot of industry veterans who previously have worked on multiplayer games, and was founded by studio head Tony Hsu who was senior VP of Destiny at Activision.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, they explain:

"Today, we're thrilled to announce a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment for our new, original multiplayer game. For our team, the opportunity to create new worlds and inspire more amazing moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition that keeps us going. The PlayStation team has a deep love and respect for the medium of games, and some of the best expertise and capabilities in the world to help make big ambitions a reality."

They also write that they are "already hard at work on development", but we assume there might be some time left before we get to see some actual results. At least we know it's coming.