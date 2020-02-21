Sony and Facebook Gaming won't attend GDC 2020

Just recently, we reported on the fact that Sony had cancelled its plans to attend PAX East which is set to start this coming week due to concerns regarding coronavirus (COVID19), and just recently, Sony and Facebook Gaming (and Oculus, by association to the latter) announced them cancelling plans to attend GDC 2020 as well.

The information was shared by Gamesindustry.biz yesterday, to which a Facebook representative shared that Facebook is still planning to share some announcements during GDC through video, however, Sony is seemingly not planning such an event.

Game Developers Conference will open its doors on March 16.