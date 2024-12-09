Sony and Apple collaborate to enable Apple Vision Pro to use PS VR2 controllers

HQ

This year, Sony and Apple have decided to collaborate on their virtual reality efforts. Despite having very different product ranges, goals and price points, it seems that both have chosen to bridge the gap between their main VR devices to date: Apple Vision Pro and PlayStation VR2.

Specifically, by making the PS VR2 controllers compatible with the Apple glasses, as reported by Bloomberg's technology and Apple news expert and journalist, Mark Gurman, on his X account.

The collaboration is apparently aimed at making it easier to port virtual reality games to Apple's VR environment, while also making Sony's controllers more versatile, and Sony seems to be exploring compatibility with other companies such as Valve (Steam) and Apple much more broadly, now that the focus on PlayStation itself seems to have waned.