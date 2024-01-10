Sony aims for 3D content creators with metaverse focused hardware

HQ

Sony has never been known for easy-to-read press releases, but this one has to get a prize of some sort:

"Sony Corporation Announces Development of Spatial Content Creation System, Equipped with High-Quality XR Head-Mounted Display and Controllers Dedicated to Interaction with 3D Objects"

So, what is it? Well, it's a headset designed for 3D content creation. It features 4K OLED Microdisplays, and video see-through function, combined with and a pair of controllers "optimized for intuitive interaction with 3D objects and precise pointing". It's meant for both industrial use, and creation of home entertainment. At launch, its will be exclusive to a business platform run by Siemens.

Exact pricing and a release date isn't 100% in place, but "later 2024" is as precise as we get.

It has spatial recognition with six cameras and sensors, and the system features a ring controller "that allows users to intuitively manipulate objects in virtual space, as well as a pointing controller that enables precise pointing, allowing creators to craft in virtual space with controllers and keyboards, all while wearing the head-mounted display".

This means that creators will see real-scale 3D models in an Extended Reality (XR) environment via the high-definition display, with the ability to create and modify 3D models in it.

Business applications for this include 3D creation applications with supports remote real-time review from other locations. The device uses Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform.

Pricing will most likely be at the level of a small car as its main target group is expected to be those with finances to play with cutting edge technology like this.