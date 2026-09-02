Sony agrees to pay $7.85 million settlement in unfair game pricing lawsuit

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The all-digital future Sony has planned may end up being a much more expensive one, if Sony keeps up the trend that caused it to face a class-action lawsuit in the US. The suit has now reached a court-approved settlement of $7.85 million USD, after plaintiffs alleged that Sony was guilty of making consumers "pay more for certain digital games than they otherwise would have paid on the PlayStation Store."

Sony allegedly did this by removing digital vouchers for games from third-party retailers, including key resellers. Essentially, if you want to buy a game exclusive to PlayStation digitally, you had to go through the more expensive store. As per the court documents, there's still a hearing that needs to take place on the 15th of October before money will start to be paid out, but from then if you're eligible you could be entitled to some funds.

You need to be a US citizen and have bought one of the games listed in this document between April 2019 and December 2023, but if you fit t he criteria, you'll get funds in your PSN account at a later date. It's unclear how much money will be given out, but don't expect millions to be hitting your account. Likely, you'll get a handful of dollars, or perhaps a crisp twenty.