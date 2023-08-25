Sony acquires audio tech company Audeze

HQ

Without any previous rumors or speculation, Sony has just revealed an agreement with the audio tech company Audeze about an acquisition. The latter is known for their high quality products, and despite being a part of Sony, they will still operate separately in the future.

The press release (thanks BusinessWire) also says that they will continue to "develop multi-platform products", which probably means Xbox gamers will continue to be able to enjoy their fine products. Sony Interactive Entertainment SVP Hideaki Nishino had this to say about this deal:

"Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive's focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players. We're excited to bring Audeze's expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we've made with PlayStation 5's Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset."

Audeze's CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram also had something to say regarding this merger:

"Sony Interactive provides Audeze with a unique opportunity to scale our business, as we continue with our mission to deliver best-in-class headphones to recording professionals, audiophiles, and gamers. We're also looking forward to contributing to Sony Interactive's efforts to take PlayStation audio experiences to the next level."

Do you think Audeze is a great fit for Sony?