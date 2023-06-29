Sony accidentally reveals trade secrets by using sharpie marker

HQ

The FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision trial continues to deliver good intel, and during the fourth day, we got to know stuff like the cost of developing Horizon Forbidden West ($212 million using 300 employees), that one million PlayStation gamers only play Call of Duty (and that "over 6 million users spent more than 70% of their time" with the franchise), that the Call of Duty games alone (no DLC or subscriptions) brings home $800 million yearly for PlayStation in US alone (2021), that only one more game in the series has a marketing deal with Sony - and a whole lot more.

So why did Sony share all these trade secrets, were they forced to? The answer is no, they did it by accident. They had redacted sensitive information in certain documents, but did so using an old fashioned sharpie marker. And it didn't take people long to figure out what it really said when the pages were published.

The Verge has recreated the redacted documents, and we can highly recommend you checking it out as they have interesting information, like the fact that "almost half of PlayStation 5 owners in the United States also own a Nintendo Switch, while less than 20% of PlayStation 5 owners in the United States also own an Xbox Series X or S".

We assume Sony won't be using a sharpie when redacting secret information next time and that someone at the company will probably get an angry phone call from a boss.